ICC Women's World Cup 2022

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa live in India

Checkout the live streaming details of the ICC Women World Cup 2022 match between India women and South Africa women.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa live in India
Source: Twitter

India women will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa women in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women`s Cricket World Cup. In their previous fixtures, India's total was 317 against the West Indies and they grabbed a comfortable victory by 144 runs. After that, in the next match against defending champions England, they were all out for 134 and lost by four wickets.

The Women in Blue have been inconsistent with their performance in the tournament and can pay the for their lack of consistency in this fixture. South Africa are already qualified for the semi-finals. India need to win this one and if they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition. 

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs South Africa Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs South Africa Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs South Africa Women will be played on March 27 (Thursday) at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs South Africa Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs South Africa Women will be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. 

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs South Africa Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs South Africa Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs South Africa Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs South Africa Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads 

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Sinalo Jafta.

