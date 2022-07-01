Starting a new era in 50-over cricket without the peerless Mithali Raj, the newly-appointed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will seek an improved performance across departments from his players as Indian women eye a winning start against hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match series, starting Friday (July 1). India will be without their two pillars – Mithali, who retired from cricket earlier this month, and Jhulan Goswami, who is nursing a side strain.

The absence of international cricket's most prolific duo is just one of several concerns for captain Kaur ahead of the ODI series opener. The Indians made a positive start to the tour of the island nation by winning the T20I series 2-1 but their performance was far from perfect and while the format will change, the regulars in the side would be keen to put up a dominant display against the lowly-ranked (ninth) Sri Lanka.

“It is new journey for me also,” Kaur, who was handed the ODI captaincy after Mithali retired, said at the pre-match press conference. “My main motive is to improve our fitness and fielding. These are the two areas where I personally want the team to do well in,” she added.

The batters struggled on the slow track at Dambulla, unable to breach the 140-run mark in all three T20Is and the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma would hope for a better and consistent show in the 50-over format. The last time India played a 50 over match was during the World Cup in March, when the failed to qualify for the semi-finals. The Indian batting unit has failed to fire as a group back then and would be eager to rectify its weaknesses.

Kaur herself has been in good touch. After finishing as the highest run-getter for her side in the T20 series, it will auger well for India if the skipper can continue her top form alongside all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar.

Match Details

When will the India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match be played?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match will be played on July 1.

Where will the India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match be played?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match will be played in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match start?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match will start at 10 AM IST.

How can I watch the India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match will not be available on TV channels.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Fancode.