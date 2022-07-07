Indian opener Shafali Verma said that she has been working on her fitness and on taking more singles during her innings. India will take on Sri Lanka in the final ODI of the three-match series in Pallekele on Thursday (July 7), looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash. The visitors already have a winning 2-0 lead in the series.

Shafali Verma (71 not out) had struck a huge 174-run stand with opener Smriti Mandhana (94 not out) to win the second ODI by ten wickets after bundling SL out for just 173 runs. “When we play in ODIs, we have to work on fitness and taking singles. I have been working on that. I watched some of my matches and found that I lack in taking singles. I felt that I should work more on rotating the strike and have done that. I did that in T20Is (against Sri Lanka) – taking singles of good balls. I was looking to play longer innings. I want to better myself,” said Verma in a press conference ahead of the final ODI.

The opener credits her stint in the Women’s Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers last year for changes in her otherwise aggressive batting approach. After a poor start as an opener, she played in the middle order alongside the likes of Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Nicole Bolton. “I learnt that you can take singles, and single-doubles can then lead to a lot of boundaries,” she said.

The batter has a great equation with her opening partner Smriti Mandhana, with who she has opened 14 times in the format. The duo has stitched together five fifty-run stands before their huge stand in the second ODI. Verma said that the opener always supports her on and off the field. “She tells me my mistakes and where we can improve as a pair. We enjoy talking to each other on the field and there’s good bonding and are looking to have more partnerships,” she added.

Match Details

When will the India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match will be played on Thursday (July 7).

Where will the India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match will be played in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match start?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match will start at 10 AM IST.

How can I watch the India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match will not be available on TV channels.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match?

The India women vs Sri Lanka women 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Fancode.