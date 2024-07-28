IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2024 Final T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Sri Lanka, Dambulla, 3 PM IST, July 28

The stage is set for an exhilarating final in the Women’s Asia Cup 2024, where India Women will face Sri Lanka Women in a high-stakes T20 clash. With stars like Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma leading the charge, India Women are poised to make a significant impact. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women, captained by the dynamic Chamari Athapaththu, are eager to challenge the favorites and make their mark. The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will be buzzing with excitement as these two formidable teams vie for victory in cricket’s ultimate test of talent and tactics.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is known for its batting-friendly surface, which provides excellent opportunities for run-scoring. The pitch also offers support to both pace and spin bowlers, making it a balanced track for all types of bowlers. Expect a high-scoring game, where chasing could prove advantageous.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The weather forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with a temperature around 27°C and a humidity level of 76%. These conditions are likely to favor swing bowling early in the match. However, as the game progresses, the pitch is expected to become increasingly favorable for batting.

IND W vs SL W: Dream 11

Keeper - Anushka Sanjeewani, Richa Gosh

Batsmen - Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders - Chamari Atapattu (VC), Kavisha Dilhari, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers - Inoshi Fernando, Radha Yadav

IND W vs SL W Full Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Uma Chetry, Asha Sobhana

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani