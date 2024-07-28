IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming Asia Cup Final 2024: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

India and Sri Lanka are set to clash in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final in Dambulla on Saturday. India, aiming for their eighth title, will face Sri Lanka, who are seeking their first Asia Cup trophy. India continued their unbeaten streak with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the semi-finals. Throughout the tournament, India has been impressive with four wins in four matches and has triumphed in four of the last five T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, has also remained unbeaten in the home tournament, but will need to be at their best to challenge India in the final. Athapaththu is the leading run-scorer with 243 runs in just four innings, though the rest of Sri Lanka's batters have struggled with consistency recently.

When is the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2024 T20I match?- Date

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2024 Final T20I match will be played on Sunday, July 28.

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2024 T20I Match?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2024 Final T20I match will begin at 3 pm IST.

Where is the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2024 Match taking place?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup Final 2024 T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2024 T20I?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup Final 2024 T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2024 T20I Match?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2024 T20I can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND W vs SL W Full Squads Asia Cup 2024 Final

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, S Sajana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani.