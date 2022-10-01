IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka women online and on TV?

After Team India made a historic 3-0 clean sweep over England women, they have flown to Bangladesh to take part in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 where they are the favourites to win the tournament. India will play Sri Lanka today in their first clash of the tournament. Speaking to Indian media ahead of the all-important clash vs Sri Lanka women today, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that Asia Cup gives them a chance to test their bench strength. She said that she would be giving chance to players who do not get a place in the playing XI on a consistent basis. "Our first target will be to give enough chances to other players who have not got so for. And we want to work on a lot of areas as a team. Especially, how to use the first 6 overs and if somebody can come and spend some time in the middle in the first 6 overs, we will try to change our batting order so that other batters could also get some time. In the last overs also, we will try and give them enough chances. We will try different team combinations. This is an important tournament for us and it gives chance to other players who can come and perform. If you perform here, you can get a lot of confidence to the World Cup," said Harmanpreet.

She added that the 3-0 win vs England was a result of hard-work and planning that was in place for some time now.

"When we went to England, at that time we were looking to play good cricket. We were not putting unnecessary pressure on ourselves. We knew out job at hand and everything was planned. We were working on something and we did not think about creating history. We were just going through our plans. When you have plans and you are working towards something, results will automatically come. We knew if we keep doing the good work, results will come," said Harman.

Here's all you need to know about India Women vs Sri Lanka women clash in Women's Asia Cup 2022:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) start?

The India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will be played on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) be played?

The India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) begin?

The India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?

The India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?

The India Women (IND-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will be available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs SL-W Predicted Playing 11s:

IND-W Predicted playing XI: Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Meghana Singh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur

SL-W Women’s Predicted playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani