IND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 in Sylhet, 1 PM IST, October 10

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Thailand women cricket team in Match No. 19 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on Monday (October 10). India are currently on top of the Points Table with 8 points from 5 matches – same as Pakistan Women cricket team and assured of a semifinal berth already.

India are performing as a cohesive unit, the bowling department has been consistent all throughout the tournament while the batters have also played their part. The biggest positive will be the flamboyant Shafali Verma's return to form. The young opener struck a much-needed fifty in the previous match which would have done wonders to her confidence.

Smriti Mandhana too got some runs under her belt as the tournament enters the business end. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was rested in the last match due to a niggle and it remains to be seen if she makes a comeback for the team's last group game.

Jemimah Rodirgues, who is returning from injury, is having a stellar tournament and is the leading run scorer. Deepti Sharma has shone with both bat and ball. The spin all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker alongside Rumana Ahmed of Bangladesh and Thailand's T Putthawong. All three have eight scalps each.

Match Details

India Women vs Thailand Women, Match No. 19

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Date & Time: October 10 at 1 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND-W vs TL-W Match No. 19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Natthakan Chantham, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Chanida Sutthiruang, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Renuka Singh

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

IND-W vs TL-W Predicted Players 11

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

TL-W: Natthakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai(C), R Kanoh, Banthida Leephatthana, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong