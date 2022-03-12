हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:30 AM IST March 12

India vs West Indies Women Dream11 Team Prediction India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND-W vs WI-W, India women Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup Match at Seddon Park, Hamilton 6:30 AM IST March 12

After a crushing 62-run defeat to hosts New Zealand, India`s search for batting returns continues when they take on an undefeated West Indies in their third league match of ICC Women`s Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park on Saturday. In both matches, India`s top-order batting hasn`t fired, resulting in lack of urgency in the first 10 overs.

Now at fifth place in the points table, India need to get their wrongs right with matches against defending champions England and six-time winners Australia coming in the upcoming week. But it is easier said that done as West Indies have been the surprise giant killers of the tournament, defeating New Zealand and England by three and seven runs respectively in their first two matches.

Match Details

TOSS: India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 toss between IND-W vs WI-W will take place at 6:00 AM IST – March 12

Time: 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddan Park, Hamilton

IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team

Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Chedean Nation, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Hayley Matthews(vc), Stafanie Taylor, Shamilia Connell, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami

IND-W vs WI-W Playing 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

IND-W vs WI-W Squads

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Sheneta Grimond, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

With IANS inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketICC Women's World Cup 2022India vs West IndiesIndia women vs West Indies womenHarmanpreet KaurMithali RajShafali Verma
Next
Story

IPL 2022: KKR's Alex Hales is withdrawing from IPL 2022 due to THIS reason

Must Watch

PT4M

DNA: Analysis of Congress falling into the trough