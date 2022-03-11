IND-W vs WI-W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies live in India

India's under-performing top-order will be keen to display way more intent to bring the team's campaign back on track when it squares off against a dangerous West Indies in the third league game of the ICC Women's World Cup here on Saturday.

Currently placed fifth after a demoralising 62-run loss to New Zealand, India would like to get back to winning ways as back-to-back defeat can cause loss in momentum, especially when they are playing one game after another on the bounce.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, the young Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were all criticised for not getting a move-on against New Zealand in India's chase of 261 and despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 62-ball-71, the team ended up being outplayed by 62 runs.

It is understood that Shafali Verma, despite her 'blow hot, blow cold' form, will be back in the playing eleven, and would be expected to lend pace to innings, something which Yastika Bhatia failed to do in the previous game.

The Indian batters played out an inexplicable 162 dot balls, equivalent to 27 overs, in the last game against White Ferns and the match was as good as over when they scored only 50 off the first 20 overs.

Head coach Ramesh Powar was very blunt and critical of the team's show on the eve of the game against the likes of Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, and Anisa Mohammed.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs West Indies Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be played on March 12 (Saturday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs West Indies Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

West Indies women: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Sheneta Grimond, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

With PTI inputs