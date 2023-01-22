IND-WU19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s T20 U19 World Cup 2023 Super Six in Potchefstroom, 515PM IST, January 22

Team India were outplayed in first match of Super Six vs Australia women U19 team in the ongoing ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at Potchefstroom. Indian team has not done themselves any favour by losing the match by such a huge margin. Australia beat India by 7 wickets. India, batting first, got bowled out for just 87 in 18.5 overs with Shweta Sehrawat top scoring with 21 of 29 deliveries.

Aussies chased down the target in just 13.5 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

As a result of this loss, India have now slipped to 2nd in the Super Six Group 1 after the loss. Their NRR (1.905) has been dented and this could prove to be crucial as India aims to book a place in semi-finals.

Australia, India , South Africa and Bangladesh have all come on 4 points while Sri Lanka and UAE are on zero points.

India now need to hope that Bangladesh and South Africa lose their last match. India, at the same time, should beat Sri Lanka by a big margin to qualify to strengthen their chances of qualifying for semifinals.

PROBABLE PLAYING 11 India women U19 vs Sri Lanka women U19

India Women Under-19s

Hrishita Basu, Shafali Verma(C), Gongadi Trisha, Shweta Sehrawat, Archana Devi, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, Richa Ghosh

Sri Lanka Women Under-19s

Sumudu Nisansala, Nethmi Senarathne, Vishmi Rajapaksha(C), Manudi Nanayakkara, Rishmi Sanjana, Rashmi Nethranjalee, Dewmi Vihanga, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vihara Sewwandi, Vidushika Perera, Dulanga Dissanayake

IND-WU19 vs SL-WU19 Dream11 prediction

Richa Ghosh, Manudi Nanayakkara, Hrishita Basu, Shweta Sehrawat, Rishmi Sanjana, Dewmi Vihanga, Shafali Verma, Rashmi Nethranjalee, Archana Devi, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu