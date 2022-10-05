INDCAP vs BK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final Legends League Cricket T20 Final in Jaipur, 730 PM IST, October 5
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of INDCAP vs BK, India Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Player List
India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings finished the league stage in the Top-2 because of their consistent performances. The strength in both batting and bowling of both sides will mean that no team will start as outright favourites. While India Capitals will feature Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, and Mitchell Johnson, the in-form Pathan brothers — Yusuf and Irfan — along with Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, pacers Fidel Edwards, Sreesanth, and Jesal Karia will lead the show for Bhilwara Kings. Irfan Pathan has led his team to final on his captaincy debut in franchise cricket. The former India all-rounder said he was pleased with his team’s performance. “I have captained a team in domestic cricket but I am the skipper of a side in franchise cricket for the first time. So, it feels really special that my team has qualified for the playoffs.
“I wanted to give a huge credit to my team. I am nothing without my team. The way the boys have worked hard at the nets is amazing. The way they have been reacting to situations in the game is really praise-worthy. They are turning the tide in our favour in difficult situations. That shows the character of the boys,” Irfan said.
Two #legendary teams. One final battle! Gear up for a riveting thriller tonight as @CapitalsIndia & @Bhilwarakings clash for the #LLCT20 trophy. Live on @StarSportsIndia/@DisneyPlusHS/@FanCode.
Tickets on @bookmyshow-https://t.co/Jnprw3ZbWR#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/Ow8cw1JUfZ — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 5, 2022
Dream11 Prediction – INDCAP vs BK, LLC 2022 final
Keeper – Denesh Ramdin, Morne van Wyk
Batsmen – Hamilton Masakadza (c), Gautam Gambhir, William Porterfield, Ross Taylor
All-rounders – Ashley Nurse (vc), Yusuf Pathan
Bowlers – Fidel Edwards, Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XIs
India Capitals: Ross Taylor, Mitchell Johnson, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Hamilton Masakadza
Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan
INDCAP vs BK My Dream11 team
Denesh Ramdin, Morne van Wyk, Hamilton Masakadza (c), Gautam Gambhir, William Porterfield, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse (vc), Yusuf Pathan, Fidel Edwards, Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe
