INDCAP vs BK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final Legends League Cricket T20 Final in Jaipur, 730 PM IST, October 5

India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings finished the league stage in the Top-2 because of their consistent performances. The strength in both batting and bowling of both sides will mean that no team will start as outright favourites. While India Capitals will feature Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, and Mitchell Johnson, the in-form Pathan brothers — Yusuf and Irfan — along with Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, pacers Fidel Edwards, Sreesanth, and Jesal Karia will lead the show for Bhilwara Kings. Irfan Pathan has led his team to final on his captaincy debut in franchise cricket. The former India all-rounder said he was pleased with his team’s performance. “I have captained a team in domestic cricket but I am the skipper of a side in franchise cricket for the first time. So, it feels really special that my team has qualified for the playoffs.

“I wanted to give a huge credit to my team. I am nothing without my team. The way the boys have worked hard at the nets is amazing. The way they have been reacting to situations in the game is really praise-worthy. They are turning the tide in our favour in difficult situations. That shows the character of the boys,” Irfan said.

Dream11 Prediction – INDCAP vs BK, LLC 2022 final

Keeper – Denesh Ramdin, Morne van Wyk

Batsmen – Hamilton Masakadza (c), Gautam Gambhir, William Porterfield, Ross Taylor

All-rounders – Ashley Nurse (vc), Yusuf Pathan

Bowlers – Fidel Edwards, Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing XIs

India Capitals: Ross Taylor, Mitchell Johnson, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Hamilton Masakadza

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan

