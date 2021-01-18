हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Washington Sundar

Indeed a very special day that I will remember always, says Washington Sundar after Gabba knock

Sundar who also took three wickets in the first innings added 123 runs for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur.

Photo: Twitter/BCCI

Brisbane: Debutant Washington Sundar on Sunday (January 17, 2021) expressed that it was indeed a very special day that he will remember always, following his knock of 62 runs against Australia on the third day of the fourth and the final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Sundar took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Thank you so much for all the love, prayers and wishes. It was indeed a very special day that I will remember always!" 

Sundar who also took three wickets in the first innings added 123 runs for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur (67).

The duo helped India after the visitors were struggling at 186-6 against Australia's 369. They also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at The Gabba, Brisbane. Sundar and Thakur broke Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar's 58-run partnership record for the seventh-wicket set in 1991.

India were bundled out for 336, following which Australian openers David Warner and Marcus Harris took Kangaroos to 21/0 at stumps. The hosts now have a lead of 54 runs. David Warner remained unbeaten on 20 runs while Marcus Harris is not out on one run.

The four-match Test series is levelled at 1-1.

