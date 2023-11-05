Virat Kohli Slams 49th ODI Ton; Anushka Sharma Says THIS While Pakistani Cricketers, Fans In Complete Awe Of India Icon

In a momentous occasion at this Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli, the cricketing maestro, marked his 35th birthday with a stunning century – his 49th in ODI. The cricketing icon, known for his unwavering dedication and exceptional skill, treated himself to a remarkable birthday gift at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, what added a personal touch to this historic century was the endearing message from his wife, Anushka Sharma, who took to Instagram to express her pride and admiration.

In a heartwarming Instagram story, Anushka Sharma wrote in Hindi, "Apne birthday pe khud ko present" alongside a picture of her husband celebrating his century. This candid and heartfelt message showcased not only the couple's strong bond but also Virat's relentless commitment to his craft. It was a touching reminder that amidst the pressure and expectations of professional sports, the personal moments and support from loved ones remain invaluable.

Take a look at Anushka's reaction to Kohli reaching 49 ODI hundreds:

Virat Kohli's century against South Africa was not only a testament to his exceptional talent but also a reflection of his unyielding spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. As he celebrated his 35th birthday, this century will forever be remembered as a gift not only to himself but to the millions of fans who admire his passion and determination on the cricket field.

Not to forget, with this century, Virat has also come at par with the great Sachin Tendulkar, who had was the first batter to reach the milestone of 49 ODI hundreds. Sachin told Virat that he should break his record and complete half-century of ODI tons in next 5 days in what was a heartwarming post on X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli's record-equalling century during the Cricket World Cup 2023 didn't just elicit admiration from his own country but also garnered warm wishes from Pakistan's cricketers and fans.

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is renowned, but it is moments like these that transcend borders and unite cricket lovers. Pakistani cricketers, known for their sportsmanship, extended their congratulations to Kohli, acknowledging his incredible feat. Likewise, fans from Pakistan took to social media to express their appreciation, emphasizing that cricket's allure goes beyond national boundaries. It was a heartwarming reminder that the spirit of sportsmanship and respect can bridge even the fiercest of rivalries.

Take a look at reactions below:

birthday or hundred _ ek sath. Well done @imVkohli brother great inning. enjoy ur day may Allah bless you always. pic.twitter.com/CLwG9HDeic November 5, 2023

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game, @imVkohli!! _



Indeed he is writing his own script, What a way to celebrate his day with a remarkable record-breaking century!! Equalled Sachin Tendulkar's ODI Hundreds record in style!! _#INDvsSA_ pic.twitter.com/gT1bKPK6t5 — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) November 5, 2023

Virat missed reaching this landmark in the last game vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai. He now aims to break Sachin's record in Bengaluru when India play Netherlands on November 12.