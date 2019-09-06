close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanju Samson

India 'A' beat South Africa 'A' by 36 runs to win series 4-1

In a match that had to be reduced to 20 overs a side due to intermittent rains, India 'A' scored a mammoth 204/4 batting first.

India &#039;A&#039; beat South Africa &#039;A&#039; by 36 runs to win series 4-1
File Photo

Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shardul Thakur led the way as India 'A' beat South Africa 'A' by 36 runs in a rain-hit fifth one-day on Friday. India 'A' thus sealed the 5-match series 4-1.

In a match that had to be reduced to 20 overs a side due to intermittent rains, India 'A' scored a mammoth 204/4 batting first. While the hosts lost their first wicket in the very first over, Samson and Dhawan combined to hit 137 runs in the next 13 overs to set the foundation for a big total. The stand was broken when Dhawan was dismissed on 51 off 36 balls by George Linde in the 14th over.

Samson departed two overs later, having smoked 91 runs off just 48 balls. His innings was punctuated by seven sixes and six fours. Shreyas Iyer then went big in the death overs to push India past the 200-run mark.

The South Africans never got going in their innings. Shardul Thakur got a breakthrough at the top and then went on to take two more wickets while Washington Sundar picked two. Rahul Chahar dismissed South Africa A's top scorer Reeza Hendricks for 59.

Brief scores: India 'A' 204/4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 91, Shikhar Dhawan 51; Beuran Hendricks 2/29); South Africa 'A' 168 (Reeza Hendricks 59, Kyle Verreynne 44; Shardul Thakur 3/9). 

Tags:
Sanju SamsonShikhar DhawanShardul ThakurShreyas IyerWashington Sundar
Next
Story

Abhimanyu Easwaran hits 153 to help India Red edge towards Duleep title

Must Watch

PT12M41S

Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to finally touch down on the south polar region of the moon