close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

BCCI suspends India A player Rinku Singh for participating in unauthorised tournament

As a result, Singh has been removed from current India A squad which is set to play a multi-day game against Sri Lanka A starting May 31.

BCCI suspends India A player Rinku Singh for participating in unauthorised tournament
Representational Image

Uttar Pradesh batsman Rinku Singh has been suspended by the Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a period of three months after he participated in an unauthorized T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

According to the BCCI, the first-class cricketer did not take permission from the Indian cricket board before featuring in the T20 league and, therefore, he has violated the rules and regulations of the board.

"Mr. Singh did not seek permission from the BCCI before taking part in the T20 league hence directly violating the BCCI rules and regulations," the BCCI press release stated. 

"As per the BCCI norms, a player registered with the Board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without the Board’s permission.Mr. Singh, therefore, has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019," the statement added.

As a result, Singh has been removed from current India A squad which is set to play a multi-day game against Sri Lanka A starting May 31.

 

 

Tags:
IndiaBCCIRinku SinghAbu DhabiCricket
Next
Story

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, opens 2019 ICC World Cup at The Oval

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Modi cabinet 2.0: Check out who could miss the bus