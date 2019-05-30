BCCI suspends India A player Rinku Singh for participating in unauthorised tournament

Uttar Pradesh batsman Rinku Singh has been suspended by the Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a period of three months after he participated in an unauthorized T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

According to the BCCI, the first-class cricketer did not take permission from the Indian cricket board before featuring in the T20 league and, therefore, he has violated the rules and regulations of the board.

"Mr. Singh did not seek permission from the BCCI before taking part in the T20 league hence directly violating the BCCI rules and regulations," the BCCI press release stated.

"As per the BCCI norms, a player registered with the Board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without the Board’s permission.Mr. Singh, therefore, has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019," the statement added.

As a result, Singh has been removed from current India A squad which is set to play a multi-day game against Sri Lanka A starting May 31.