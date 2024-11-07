India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Free Live Streaming: When An Where To Watch Live Streaming Online & On TV In India?

India A will take on Australia A in the second and final unofficial Test of their two-match series, beginning Thursday, November 7, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After suffering a comprehensive defeat in the first Test, India A will be eager to turn things around in what promises to be an exciting contest. The game, which is set to begin at 5:00 AM IST, holds significant importance for both sides as they prepare for upcoming international duties.

Also Read: World Test Championship Final Qualification Scenario For India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Bangladesh, & West Indies - In Pics

India A's Challenge: A Must-Win Situation

India A enters this crucial Test with the weight of the opening loss hanging over them. Australia A triumphed by 7 wickets in the first match, largely thanks to a dominant performance by their captain, Nathan McSweeney. The Indian squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will be keen to improve on their performance. A strong batting display, particularly in the first innings, will be key to India A's chances of leveling the series.

KL Rahul's inclusion in the squad adds an extra layer of intrigue to the match. After a string of underwhelming performances in recent Test series, Rahul's form will be closely scrutinized by the national selectors. His role, likely as an opener alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran, will be pivotal in setting a solid foundation for the team. In addition, wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel, who is making his way back into the fold after being sidelined, will also be aiming to make a strong case for his spot in the senior team.

When will the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match begin?

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will begin on Thursday, November 7.

Where will the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match be held?

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match start?

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match?

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will not be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match?

The India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia A’s Momentum: Eyes on Key Performances

On the other side, Australia A, fresh from their victory in the opening Test, will be looking to maintain their momentum. Captain Nathan McSweeney’s leadership and performance will be under the microscope as he seeks to strengthen his position for a potential spot in the Australian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The seasoned Scott Boland, known for his formidable skill with the ball, will be a threat for the Indian batsmen, particularly on the bouncy MCG surface. With Australia A’s strong batting line-up, which includes players like Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris, India A will need to be on top of their game in the field. The Indian bowlers, including Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, will need to exploit the conditions early to put pressure on the Australian batters.

Key Players to Watch

KL Rahul: His batting form has been a talking point for months, and this match provides him with a golden opportunity to regain his confidence and prove his worth to the selectors.

Nathan McSweeney: Having led Australia A to a commanding victory in the first Test, McSweeney will be looking to continue his good form and cement his place in the Australian side.

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ruturaj Gaikwad: Both players, who failed to make a significant impact in the first Test, will be aiming to step up and deliver a match-winning performance.

The MCG: A Venue for High Drama

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has a rich history of producing thrilling cricket matches, and this Test is expected to be no different. Known for its unpredictable bounce and pace, the MCG pitch offers something for both the batters and bowlers. The conditions will likely favor the seamers, especially early on, and the captain winning the toss could well opt to bowl first, as seen in other recent matches at this venue.