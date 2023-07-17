trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636544
NewsCricket
INDIA A VS NEPAL

India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Nepal is scheduled to take place today. India A won their last match by eight wickets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India A and Nepal are laying in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
  • Nepal lost their last match to Pakistan A by four wickets.
  • India A will be aiming to extend their winning run to two games.

Trending Photos

India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview The match between India A and Nepal is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India A cricket team will be looking to keep their winning run intact when they take the field against Nepal today in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The match between India A and Nepal is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. India A will head into the game having defeated UAE A in their last match by eight wickets. India A’s Harshit Rana picked up four wickets in that game as UAE A could post a total of 175/9 in 50 overs. India A skipper Yash Dhull played a sublime knock of unbeaten 108 to clinch a comfortable win for his side. The India A cricket team reached the target with 141 balls to spare. With two points from one match, India A currently claim the top spot in the Group B standings of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

Nepal, on the other hand, lost to Pakistan A in their first match of the competition. Chasing a target of 180, Pakistan A scored the winning runs, quite comfortably, with 103 balls to spare. Nepal are now placed in third position in Group B standings.

India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Details


cre Trending Stories

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date and Time: July 17, 2:00 pm

Live streaming and TV details: Live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Fancode app and website.

India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel, Arjun Saud

Batters: Yash Dhull, Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Kushal Bhurtel

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Sompal Kami

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-captain: Yash Dhull

India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Probable 11

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Harshit Rana, Akash Singh

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), B Sharki, Kushal Bhurtel, Pratis GC, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Arjun Saud (wk), Asif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded