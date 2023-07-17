India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview
The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Nepal is scheduled to take place today. India A won their last match by eight wickets.
- India A and Nepal are laying in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
- Nepal lost their last match to Pakistan A by four wickets.
- India A will be aiming to extend their winning run to two games.
Trending Photos
India A cricket team will be looking to keep their winning run intact when they take the field against Nepal today in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The match between India A and Nepal is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. India A will head into the game having defeated UAE A in their last match by eight wickets. India A’s Harshit Rana picked up four wickets in that game as UAE A could post a total of 175/9 in 50 overs. India A skipper Yash Dhull played a sublime knock of unbeaten 108 to clinch a comfortable win for his side. The India A cricket team reached the target with 141 balls to spare. With two points from one match, India A currently claim the top spot in the Group B standings of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
Nepal, on the other hand, lost to Pakistan A in their first match of the competition. Chasing a target of 180, Pakistan A scored the winning runs, quite comfortably, with 103 balls to spare. Nepal are now placed in third position in Group B standings.
India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Details
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Date and Time: July 17, 2:00 pm
Live streaming and TV details: Live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Fancode app and website.
India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel, Arjun Saud
Batters: Yash Dhull, Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Kushal Bhurtel
All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kushal Malla
Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Sompal Kami
Captain: Abhishek Sharma
Vice-captain: Yash Dhull
India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Probable 11
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Harshit Rana, Akash Singh
Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), B Sharki, Kushal Bhurtel, Pratis GC, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Arjun Saud (wk), Asif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi.
Live Tv