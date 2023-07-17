India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview

India A cricket team will be looking to keep their winning run intact when they take the field against Nepal today in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. The match between India A and Nepal is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. India A will head into the game having defeated UAE A in their last match by eight wickets. India A’s Harshit Rana picked up four wickets in that game as UAE A could post a total of 175/9 in 50 overs. India A skipper Yash Dhull played a sublime knock of unbeaten 108 to clinch a comfortable win for his side. The India A cricket team reached the target with 141 balls to spare. With two points from one match, India A currently claim the top spot in the Group B standings of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.

Nepal, on the other hand, lost to Pakistan A in their first match of the competition. Chasing a target of 180, Pakistan A scored the winning runs, quite comfortably, with 103 balls to spare. Nepal are now placed in third position in Group B standings.

India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Details

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date and Time: July 17, 2:00 pm

Live streaming and TV details: Live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Fancode app and website.

India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel, Arjun Saud

Batters: Yash Dhull, Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Kushal Bhurtel

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kushal Malla

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Sompal Kami

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-captain: Yash Dhull

India A Vs Nepal Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Probable 11

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Harshit Rana, Akash Singh

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), B Sharki, Kushal Bhurtel, Pratis GC, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Arjun Saud (wk), Asif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi.