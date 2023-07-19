Sudarshan's Century, Hangargekar's 5-Wicket Haul Help India Beat Pakistan By 8 Wickets In Emerging Asia Cup 2023

In a thrilling encounter at the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Team India showcased their dominance, securing an emphatic eight-wicket win over Pakistan at Colombo on Wednesday. The match witnessed stellar performances by Sai Sudarshan, who scored an unbeaten century, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who took a remarkable five-wicket haul. India's convincing victory placed them at the top of Group B with a perfect record of three wins in as many matches, accumulating six points. Meanwhile, Pakistan holds the second position with two wins and one loss, earning four points.

Sai Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma's Commanding Start

Chasing a target of 206 runs in 50 overs, India got off to a powerful start as Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma set the tone with an impressive opening partnership. In the early overs, Abhishek showcased his prowess by smashing three boundaries off Shahnawaz Dahani. Nikin Jose's Crucial Partnership: Following Abhishek's dismissal, Nikin Jose joined Sudarshan on the crease and built a vital partnership. Sudarshan brought up his half-century with a six, while India reached the 100-run mark in 18.4 overs. The duo's steady progress put India in a commanding position.

Sudarshan's Sensational Century

Continuing his remarkable form from the IPL and Tamil Nadu Premier League, Sudarshan displayed an exceptional performance, scoring an unbeaten century in just 110 balls, including 10 boundaries and three sixes. He sealed the victory for India with a six in the 36th over.

Pakistan's Struggle with the Bat

Having elected to bat first, Pakistan faced a challenging task against India's bowling attack. Despite valiant contributions from Qasim Akram (48) and Mubasir Khan (28), they were bundled out for 205 runs in 48 overs. Rajvardhan Hangargekar's incredible five-wicket haul (5/42) and support from Manav Suthar (3/36) played a significant role in restricting Pakistan's total.

Sai Sudarshan Receives 'Player of the Match' Honors

For his match-winning century, Sai Sudarshan rightfully earned the 'Player of the Match' award, acknowledging his exceptional performance on the field. India's victory over Pakistan in this ACC Emerging Cup encounter showcased their dominance, with Sudarshan's unbeaten century and Hangargekar's five-wicket haul being the standout performances. With this win, India secured the top position in Group B, highlighting their credentials as a formidable team in the tournament.