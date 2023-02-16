'India agar aankhe dikha raha hain...': Shahid Afridi Reacts on Pakistan Possibly Losing Asia Cup Hosting Rights

The controversy over hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023 does not seem to be ending soon. After Pakistan were named as the hosts for the tournament by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), BCCI secretary Jay Shah, a few months later, had said that India will not travel to Pakistan to play in the tournament and that a neutral venue will be decided. The irony is that Shah is also the ACC president. But it is also true that he made the above statement as the BCCI representative, while speaking to India media. The then Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ramiz Raja had replied to this stance from BCCI with a strongly-worded press release in which they warned the Indian cricket board and International Cricket Council (ICC) that if India refused to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, they would not travel to India for the ODI World Cup.

ACC met a week back to discuss many matters related but the decision over the hosting rights was not taken. The Asia Cup hosting rights is the new bone of contention between the two cricket boards. BCCI's stance remains the same: that without the permission of the government, going to Pakistan is not possible.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has put out his thoughts on the matter now. He said that matter should be taken to ICC before admitting that even the global body cannot do anything against BCCI. Afridi feels India are daring to do all these things before of their muscle power in world cricket.

"If anyone is unable to stand on his own feet and then the decision to make such strong calls is not easy. They have to look at plenty of things. India agar aankhe dikha raha hain (If India is showing you their eyes), or taking such strong stance, then they have made themselves that strong, hence they are being able to talk like this, otherwise, they wouldn't have the courage. At the end it's making yourself strong and then take decisions," said Afridi on Samaa TV.

"I have no idea, will India visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup? Will we boycott the ODI World Cup in India? But we need to take a stand at some point or the other. In this case ICC's role becomes crucial, they should come forward, but let me say it even ICC won't be able to do anything in front of BCCI," Afridi added.