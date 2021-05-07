India announce squad for WTC finals and England Tests: Ravindra Jadeja makes comeback, Prasidh Krishna-Avesh Khan in reserves

Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback in the national side as the BCCI on Friday announced the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England.

The star all-rounder had fractured his left thumb during India's tour of Australia earlier this year, after which he was left out from the India-England Test series, which Virat Kohli and his boys won 3-1.

Meanwhile, after a fruitful outing with the Indian contingent in the ODIs against England and the14th edition of the Indian Premier League, Prasidh Krishna also earned a call-up as a reserve player.

He will be joined by Avesh Khan, who also was clinical for Delhi Capitals with the ball during the lucrative T20 league, before it was postponed due to COVID-19.

Kohli and his boys will first lock horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the WTC finals at Southampton, which is scheduled to take place between June 18-22.

The cricket governing body released an official statement, which read: "Team India’s first stop will be in Southampton where they play New Zealand to decide the first champion of the Test format. Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the No. 1 side with 72.2 percentage points and booked their place in the final."

After which the team will lock horns with England in a five-match series, which is set to take place from August 4. The first match of the series will be played at Nottingham, and the team will travel to London for the second clash, starting from August 12.

The third encounter will take place at Leeds from August 25-29, while the fourth and the fifth will be played at London and Manchester respectively. The series will conclude on September 14.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla