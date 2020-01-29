India beat New Zealand in Super Over in third T20I to clinch series

After the two teams ended in a tie after 20 overs, India beat New Zealand in a Super Over in the third Twenty20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton to clinch the five-match series with two games to spare on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, opener Rohit Sharma smashed a 40-ball 65 while Indian skipper Virat Kohli struck a 27-ball 38 to help the Men in Blue post 179 for five in their stipulated 20 overs.

Hamish Bennett was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with three wickets while Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Kane Williamson hammered a blistering knock of 95 off 48 deliveries to take New Zealand on the verge of victory before Mohammad Shami struck twice in the last over to restrict New Zealand to 179/6 after 20 overs and forced the match to a Super Over.

Besides Shami, Shardul Thakur also bagged two wickets for India while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja claimed a wicket each.

In the Super Over, Martin Guptill and Williamson came to bat for New Zealand and posted 17/0 in an over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. In reply, the Men in Blue notched up 20 runs in an over bowled by Tim Southee, including back-to-back sixes by Rohit on the last two balls, to emerge victorious.

Rohit Sharma was declared Man of the Match for his decent performance with the bat.

India, who have now clinched the series, will now take on New Zealand in an inconsequential third T20I at Wellington Regional Stadium on January 31.