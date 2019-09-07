India beat Pakistan by 67 runs in U19 Asia Cup group stage match

The Indian U19 team on Saturday beat Pakistan U19 by 67 runs in their U19 Asia Cup group match. Chasing a target of 306, Pakistan were dismissed for 245 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for India in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka.

India won the toss and chose to bat first. They lost their first wicket early but a 183-run stand between Arjun Azad and Tilak Varma put them on the way. Both players scored centuries with Azad scoring 121 and Varma making 110. There was little contribution from their teammates though, with the next highest score being 18 by Shashwat Rawat.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper captain Rohail Nazir scored 117 while Mohammad Haris made 43 but they got hardly got any assistance from their team mates. Atharva Ankolekar was the pick of the bowlers for the Indians with figures of 3/36 in 10 overs.

India U19 305 off 50 overs (Arjun Azad 121, Tilak Varma 110; Naseem Shah 3/52) vs Pakistan U19 245 off 46.5 overs (Rohail Nazir 117, Mohammad Harris 43; Atharva Ankolekar 3/36).