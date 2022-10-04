India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings in Final of Legends League Cricket 2022: Gautam Gambhir vs Irfan Pathan in summit clash

Fifteen days of exciting action, with the participation of world's greatest cricketers, will conclude with India Capitals taking on Bhilwara Kings in the final at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. The announcement was made during the press conference in Jaipur ahead of the grand finale which was attended by India Capitals' skipper Gautam Gambhir and Bhilwara King's captain Irfan Pathan along with Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket. The champion team will be awarded 2 crore prize money as the Legends League on Tuesday revealed the prize pool for the ongoing season, hosted in India for the first time.

"It's been great to see these cricketing greats in action and giving their all with competitive spirit in each match. Both Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals are strong teams and It's going to be a blockbuster final tomorrow. The league has a total prize pool of 4 crore wherein runners-up will be awarded with 1 crore while second runners-up, Gujarat Giants, will receive 50 lakh," Raheja said while addressing the media.

The Pathan-led side has the league's leading run-getter William Porterfield as well as the highest wicket-taker Fidel Edwards in their line-up. Former Ireland skipper Porterfield has scored 255 runs from six matches at the strike rate of 144 while Edwards has taken 10 wickets from seven games. Aussie great Shane Watson and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan are also in great form and have contributed to the team's success.

"We have played very competitive cricket and look forward to playing with the same aggressive approach tomorrow. Win or loss is part of the game. India Capitals was the first team to enter the final. Gautam Gambhir is a mastermind captain. It will be challenging to play against him," Pathan said.

India Capitals, on the other hand, finished on top of the points table. Hamilton Masakadza, with 255 runs from six games, and leg-spinner Pravin Tambe are the most successful players so far for them. Tambe has dismissed nine batsmen in six matches. Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor and Ashley Nurse will come into the match after their exceptional knocks in the qualifier.

Gambhir added: "Bhilwara Kings is the most dangerous and balanced side. We play all matches with the same motivation be it the first match or final. I will also try to score some runs which help the team win. When players like Yusuf [Pathan] and Irfan are in rhythm, bowlers have less margin of error and you have to deliver your best ball. Hopefully, we do that."

With the final starting at 7.30 pm, the action will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and also streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.