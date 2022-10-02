India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?

India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be starting on an even keel when they face each other in the Qualifier of the Sky247.net Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on Sunday (October 2). The teams finished in the top two at the end of the league stage because of their consistent performances. They will now get the first bite of the cherry as they will aim to seal a berth in the final which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur on October 5. However, it won’t be the end of the journey for the losing team on Sunday. They can still make the final if they win the Eliminator on October 3.

The strength in both batting and bowling on both sides will mean that no team will start as outright favourites. While India Capitals will feature Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, and Mitchell Johnson, the in-form Pathan brothers — Yusuf and Irfan — along with Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, pacers Fidel Edwards, Sreesanth, and Jesal Karia will lead the show for Kings.



It will be the first time that Irfan Pathan has led his team in franchise cricket to playoffs of a tournament. The former India allrounder said he was pleased with his team’s performance. “I have captained a team in domestic cricket but I am the skipper of a side in franchise cricket for the first time. So it feels really special that my team has qualified for the playoffs.

“I wanted to give huge credit to my team. I am nothing without my team. The way the boys have worked hard at the nets is amazing. The way they have been reacting to situations in the game is really praiseworthy. They are turning the tide in our favour in difficult situations. That shows the character of the boys,” Irfan said ahead of the match.

The 37 year-old had special words of praise for the crowd in Jodhpur, which is hosting a cricket match after two decades. “The crowd has been wonderful in Jodhpur. After a long time, cricket has returned to Jodhpur. And the fans have responded. They have come out in numbers to support us,” Irfan signed off.

Match Details

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Qualifier Legends League Cricket 2022

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Date & Time: October 2 (Sunday), 4 PM IST

When will the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match be played?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will be played on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match be played?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

What time will the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match begin?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will begin at 4 pm IST, on October 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode app.