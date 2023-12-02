trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694279
NewsCricket
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET 2023

India Capitals Vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s IC Vs MT Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Visakhapatnam, 630PM IST, December 2

India Capitals Vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction India Capitals Vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2023 T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IC Vs MT, India Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

 

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Capitals Vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s IC Vs MT Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Visakhapatnam, 630PM IST, December 2 India Capitals. (Image: X)

India Capitals aim to secure a playoff berth with a victory in their final league stage match against Manipal Tigers in Legends League Cricket (LLC) Season 2. Scheduled at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 2, the defending champions sit fourth in the standings with three points after a draw with Gujarat Giants due to weather conditions.

Set for December 2, 2023, the India Capitals versus Manipal Tigers clash will air LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 06:30 pm IST. Viewers can also stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

Ahead of the crucial match, India Capitals’ Captain Gautam Gambhir expressed, “The team's exceptional performance this season makes me immensely proud as their leader. I extend heartfelt gratitude to our unwavering supporters. Our final league match is brimming with excitement, and we're fully committed to securing our playoff spot.”

In their prior meeting last season, Manipal Tigers prevailed over the Capitals. Nonetheless, their overall head-to-head record stands at an equal 1-1.

Meanwhile, positioned second in the points table, the Manipal Tigers boast two victories in three games. Seeking to strengthen their playoff prospects, they aim for a win against the Capitals, relying on the formidable lineup including Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Chadwick Walton, Thisara Pereira, Colin de Grandhomme, and Parvinder Awana, among other key players, to deliver standout performances.

IC vs MT Squad:

India Capital: Gautam Gambhir, Pravin Tambe, Ashley Nurse, Morne van Wyk, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk, Ricardo Powell, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Hashim Amla, Yashpal Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Munaf Patel, KP Appanna, Kevin Pietersen.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Robin Uthappa, Thisara Perera, Hamilton Masakadza, David White, Amitoze Singh, Pankaj Singh, Chadwick Walton, Colin de Grandhomme, Parvinder Awana, Pravin Gupta, Mitchell McClenaghan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Kyle Coetzer, Imran Khan, Praveen Kumar.

IC vs MT Possible Playing XI

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Kirk Edwards, Gnaneswara Rao, Ben Dunk (Wicket-Keeper), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Hamish Bennett, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (Captain), Robin Uthappa (Wicket-Keeper), Chadwick Walton, Hamilton Masakadza, Colin de Grandhomme, Mohammad Kaif, Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta.

IC vs MNT Captain and Vice Captain Choices

Captain Choices- T Perera

Vice Captain Choices- R Powell, R Uthappa

Dream 11 Prediction for IC vs MNT

Wicketkeeper: R Uthappa

Batters- G Ghambhir, H Masakadza, R Powell

All-Rounders- T Perera, A Nurse, C De Grandhome

Bowlers- H Singh, I Udana, R Theron, I Khan

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers