India Capitals Vs Manipal Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s IC Vs MT Legends League Cricket 2023 Match In Visakhapatnam, 630PM IST, December 2

India Capitals aim to secure a playoff berth with a victory in their final league stage match against Manipal Tigers in Legends League Cricket (LLC) Season 2. Scheduled at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 2, the defending champions sit fourth in the standings with three points after a draw with Gujarat Giants due to weather conditions.

Set for December 2, 2023, the India Capitals versus Manipal Tigers clash will air LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 06:30 pm IST. Viewers can also stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

Ahead of the crucial match, India Capitals’ Captain Gautam Gambhir expressed, “The team's exceptional performance this season makes me immensely proud as their leader. I extend heartfelt gratitude to our unwavering supporters. Our final league match is brimming with excitement, and we're fully committed to securing our playoff spot.”

In their prior meeting last season, Manipal Tigers prevailed over the Capitals. Nonetheless, their overall head-to-head record stands at an equal 1-1.

Meanwhile, positioned second in the points table, the Manipal Tigers boast two victories in three games. Seeking to strengthen their playoff prospects, they aim for a win against the Capitals, relying on the formidable lineup including Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Chadwick Walton, Thisara Pereira, Colin de Grandhomme, and Parvinder Awana, among other key players, to deliver standout performances.

IC vs MT Squad:

India Capital: Gautam Gambhir, Pravin Tambe, Ashley Nurse, Morne van Wyk, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk, Ricardo Powell, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, Hashim Amla, Yashpal Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Munaf Patel, KP Appanna, Kevin Pietersen.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Robin Uthappa, Thisara Perera, Hamilton Masakadza, David White, Amitoze Singh, Pankaj Singh, Chadwick Walton, Colin de Grandhomme, Parvinder Awana, Pravin Gupta, Mitchell McClenaghan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Kyle Coetzer, Imran Khan, Praveen Kumar.

IC vs MT Possible Playing XI

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Kirk Edwards, Gnaneswara Rao, Ben Dunk (Wicket-Keeper), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Hamish Bennett, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe.

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (Captain), Robin Uthappa (Wicket-Keeper), Chadwick Walton, Hamilton Masakadza, Colin de Grandhomme, Mohammad Kaif, Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta.

IC vs MNT Captain and Vice Captain Choices

Captain Choices- T Perera

Vice Captain Choices- R Powell, R Uthappa

Dream 11 Prediction for IC vs MNT

Wicketkeeper: R Uthappa

Batters- G Ghambhir, H Masakadza, R Powell

All-Rounders- T Perera, A Nurse, C De Grandhome

Bowlers- H Singh, I Udana, R Theron, I Khan