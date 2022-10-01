India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch INDCAP vs MNT Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online?

India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will be eying a win in tonight's contest. Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will take on Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers in the last league match of Legends League Cricket. INDCAP have already qualified for the playoffs with 7 points. The pressure will be on Manipal Tigers as a loss tonight will mean their campaign comes to an end in the championshop. Manipal Tigers have just 3 points. A win tonight will take them at par with Gujarat Giants who also have 5 points. Giants have finished their league matches. The best 3 teams go through to playoffs. So for Manipal Tigers to make way in next stage, they need to beat India Capitals convincingly so that they have better Net Run Rate than Giants. Tonight's match is a three-way contest, in that sense. Tigers, with current NRR of - 0.607, will have to beat Capitals by a big margin to knock Giants (current NRR -0.418). If the margin of win os too big, it can even make Bhilwra Kings (NRR -0.227) slip to third position.

The top 2 teams play qualifier 1 and the lose of this qualifier will play the third best team in points table for a spot in the final.

In the last time out of Match #11, people had fun. Really a great crowd at Jodhpur. Yehi hai #BossLogonKaGame #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 pic.twitter.com/KQ60JBvPf3— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 30, 2022

Match Details

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Date & Time: October 1 (Saturday), 7:30 PM IST

When will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match be played?

The India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match be played?

The India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur.

What time will the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match begin?

The India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

The India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

The India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode app.