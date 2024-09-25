India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024 Live In India?

The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown as the India Capitals face off against the Southern Super Stars in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2024. This match, taking place at the historic Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, promises to deliver high-octane cricket as both teams aim to solidify their standings in the tournament.

A Thrilling Start to LLC 2024



The Legends League Cricket 2024, which kicked off on September 20, has already showcased some riveting performances. The tournament features six teams, including the Gujarat Greats, Konark Suryas Odisha, and Manipal Tigers, among others. The tournament's structure includes a total of 25 matches, with the final slated for October 16.

In their opening encounter, the India Capitals pulled off a nail-biting victory over Toyam Hyderabad, winning by just a single run. This close call underscored the competitiveness of the league and the resilience of the Capitals, who posted a formidable total of 185/5, thanks to standout performances from Ben Dunk, who scored 60 runs off 35 balls, and Colin de Grandhomme with a vital 31 runs off 23 balls.



Key Players to Watch



As the India Capitals prepare for their clash against the Southern Super Stars, several key players will be pivotal in their strategy. Ben Dunk, with his explosive batting, will be crucial in setting the tone. Moreover, all-rounders like Ashley Nurse and Colin de Grandhomme have proven their worth with both bat and ball, contributing significantly in the previous match.

On the bowling front, the Capitals will rely heavily on Rahul Sharma, whose exceptional figures of 2/21 against Toyam Hyderabad highlighted his ability to contain runs and take wickets at crucial moments. The experienced Dhawal Kulkarni, with figures of 2/41, will also look to build on his solid performance.



For the Southern Super Stars, led by Dinesh Karthik, momentum is key after a convincing 26-run win over the Gujarat Giants in their opener. The Super Stars boast a formidable batting lineup featuring Martin Guptill and Kedar Jadhav, both known for their aggressive stroke play. The team’s bowling attack, including Abdur Razzak and Pawan Negi, aims to stifle the Capitals' scoring opportunities.



Where to Watch



Cricket enthusiasts eager to catch the action live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the match from 7 PM IST. For those preferring online streaming, the match will be available on the FanCode app and website. This accessibility ensures that fans can enjoy the thrilling moments from anywhere.



A Test of Strategy and Skills



As the match approaches, both teams are under pressure to perform, but the excitement is palpable. India Capitals’ captain Ian Bell expressed confidence in his team, stating, "We're coming off an exciting win in our first match, and the team's confidence is high. The Southern Super Stars are a strong side, but we're focused on our game plan."

The clash not only serves as a battle of skills but also a test of strategy, with both teams looking to exploit each other’s weaknesses. The India Capitals will aim to leverage their strong batting depth and a disciplined bowling unit, while the Southern Super Stars will seek to build on their winning momentum.