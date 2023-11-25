India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Legends League Cricket 2023 7th T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IC Vs SSS LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

India Capitals and Southern Super Stars will play each other on Saturday evening in Dehradun in the match 7 of Legends Legaue Cricket. Both the teams are on a look for their first win of the new edition. India Capitals have lost both of their games so far while Super Stars lost their opening game. The Gautam Gambhir-led Capitals have their task cut out. They have shown individual brilliance so far. However, they must fire as a collective unit in this match to get going.

The Southern Super Stars are being led by Ross Taylor. The side includes couple of big stars and they will be itching to open their account. They are also the bottom placed team in the competition with India Capitals just above them in the points table.

When will the India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars, LLC 2023 match be played?

The LLC 2023 match between India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars will be played on Saturday, 25 November 2023.

Where will the India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars, LLC 2023 match be played?

The LLC 2023 match between India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

What time will the India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars, LLC 2023 match start?

The LLC 2023 match between India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars will start at 7 PM (IST).

How to live stream the India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars, LLC 2023 match?

The LLC 2023 match between India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and also on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars, LLC 2023 match on TV?

Viewers can watch the LLC 2023 live match between India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars on Star Sports TV Channel.

India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars Squads

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Kirk Edwards, Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk, Gnaneswara Rao, Yashpal Singh, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Fidel Edwards, Dilhara Fernando, Ishwar Pandey, Pravin Tambe, KP Appanna, Munaf Patel

Southern Super Stars Squad: Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Ross Taylor (c), Andre McCarthy, Pawan Negi, Rajesh Bishnoi, Manvinder Bisla, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Jesse Ryder, Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Tanmay Srivastava, Farveez Maharoof, Johan Botha, Ashok Dinda, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Pankaj Kumar Rao

India Capitals Vs Southern Super Stars Probable XI

Southern Super Stars Probable playing 11: Aaron Finch, Cameron White, Tanmay Srivastava, Farveez Maharoof, Johan Botha, Ashok Dinda, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Pankaj Kumar Rao

India Capitals Probable playing 11: Hashim Amla, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kirk Edwards, Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Munaf Patel