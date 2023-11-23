India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Legends League Cricket 2023 5th T20 Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IC Vs UH LLC 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

India Capitals take on Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the fourth match of the Legends Legaue Cricket (LLC 2023) match today in Ranchi. Captitals had started off the tournament with a loss against Bhilwara Kings and stand on fourth spot in the standings. The Gautam Gambhir-led side will hope to changed fortunes in the game against Hyderabad.

The Urbanisers Hyderabad are being led in their inaugural edition by Indian stalwart Suresh Raina. Urbanisers kickstarted their tournament with a win over Southern Super Stars. The team will be hoping that the performers such as Martin Guptill (46 off 28 balls), Chris Mpofu (2 wickets for 23 runs), Peter Trego (2 wickets for 31 runs).

It will be a battle between two good friends Raina and Gambhir. Raina will definitely look to stop Gambhir for registering his side's first win this season.

Matchday Alert! _



It's a showdown between @CapitalsIndia and @Urbanrisers_Hyd. Who will secure the points?



Catch all the live action exclusively on Star Sports, Disney+Hotstar, and FanCode. _#LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/P5Ybhjx0aN — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) November 23, 2023

Know all key details related to livestreaming of Legends League Cricket 2023 match between India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad here

What date Legends League Cricket 2023 match between India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2023 match between India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will occur on November 24, Friday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2023 match India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2023 match between India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2023 match between India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad begin?

The Legends League Cricket 2023 match between India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will start at 6:30 PM IST on November 24, Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Legends League Cricket 2023 match?

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India Capitals.

How do I watch India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Legends League Cricket 2023 match live streaming?

India Capitals vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website in India Capitals.

Probable XIs of India Capitals and Urbanrisers Hyderabad For the Legends League Cricket 2023 match:

India Capitals Probable XI: Hashim Amla, Gautam Gambhir (c), Kirk Edwards, Ben Dunk (wk), Ricardo Powell, Gnaneswara Rao, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Isuru Udana

Urbanrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Suresh Raina (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Peter Trego, Yogesh Nagar, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar (wk), Pawan Suyal, Tino Best, Chris Mpofu