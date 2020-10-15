India captain Virat Kohli wants this major change in DRS, Rahul suggests a unique idea

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (October 14) said that the Decision Review System (DRS) should be used to review wides and no-balls for high full-tosses too. It is to be noted that the DRS currently allows the players to review lbws and decisions involving edged catches.

"I am going to speak as a captain. As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, which could be a wrong call, or a waist-high full-toss, which could be a wrong call. "We have seen this historically how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket," Kohli said during an Instagram Live chat with his India team-mate KL Rahul.

"It is a fast-paced game and you can miss a small margin and we have all seen this is a big factor. If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review that wide, it could make a massive difference in someone's campaign," he added.

Rahul also echoed similar feelings and said, "If that rule comes in, it is very good. You can give a team two reviews and say you can use it for whatever."

As per the current rules of ICC, teams are allowed only one review per innings in T20 games, including in the Indian Premier League.

Asked if there were any other changes he would like to see in the rules which are currently in place, Rahul said, "If someone hits a six over 100 metres, it should be given more runs. I will ask my bowlers about this."

Kohli's IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore is scheduled to clash with Rahul's Kings XI Punjab in their IPL 2020 match on Thursday in Sharjah.