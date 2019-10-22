India consolidate top position in ICC World Test Championship

India have strengthened their position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over South Africa in the three-match home series, which ended at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

The Virat Kohli-led boys won the opening match against South Africa by 203 runs in Visakhapatnam while they registered a massive victory by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The hosts once again dominated the Faf du Plessis-led side in all three aspects of the game in the third Test, registering a crushing win by an innings and 202 runs to complete a series whitewash.

India gained the maximum of 120 points with each Test worth 40 points since points are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

India have continued from their early success of a 2-0 win in the West Indies and are now on 240 points after wresting the maximum of 120 points in both their series. They get a chance to build further in an upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, beginning from November 14 at Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each in the points table after drawing their two-match series 1-1 while England and Australia are on 56 each after their five-match Ashes series ended 2-2.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.