India Does Not Want To Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025 : Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) spoke to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI stated that the Indian team will not go to Pakistan to take part in the mega event and they want their matches to take place in Dubai, a media report said.

“This has been our stance and there is no reason to change that. We have written to them and asked them to shift our games to Dubai,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by Indian Express newspaper.

A total of eight teams have been preparing to play the much-awaited event in the month of February 19 to March 9, 2025, which will be organised in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. As per The Indian Express, the BCCI came up with a clear message as they do not want to send their team to Pakistan.

Earlier, the BCCI managed to play all their Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka even though Pakistan tried their best to convince India to come to Pakistan. Recently, the likes of England and Bangladesh went to Pakistan to take part in the bilateral series. The Indian team went to Pakistan back during the 2008 Asia Cup.

Currently, the Indian team is gearing up for the upcoming Test series against Australia, beginning from November 22. As per reports, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the first Test against Australia which is slated to take place in Perth. The second-string Indian team will play against South Africa in the first T20I on Friday under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.