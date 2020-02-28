India include 'turbo touch' in training drill ahead of 2nd New Zealand Test--Watch

Having slumped to a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in Wellington, the Virat Kohli-led side has now added a new drill in their training session as they look to level the two-match series with a win in the second Test, beginning Saturday at the Hagley Oval.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the Indian men's cricket team has included a new training drill i.e the 'turbo touch' apart from their intense batting, bowling and fielding sessions ahead of the commencement of the Christchurch Test.

"Presenting #TeamIndia's new training drill - 'Turbo Touch' - by @RajalArora," the BCCI tweeted along with a video in which players could be seen engaging in new drill.

In the video, Nick Webb, India's strength and conditioning coach, could be seen explaining that the 'turbo touch' requires every player to score a goal between two touches.

"We do a general warm-up to start with to get the boys moving after the travel day yesterday and we will try to finish with a game which is pretty intensive--the 'turbo touch'.It is an evasive game in which the players are divided into two groups and they try to score between the two goals. They have only two touches to score and they have to try and evade and I try to change up the rules they can catch-up in the way they play the game as we go," Webb said in the video.

"Yes, it requires the softball as there is more swing involved and the players need to have softer hands. It just provides a little bit of more challenge to the guys so that they can play an intensive game. Yes, I try to make some contiguous calls to try and fire up as they then play a little bit harder. They change the direction a little bit more and it brings a little more fun," he added.

India lost the opening Test by 10 wickets against New Zealand to go 0-1 down in the two-match series. It was their first defeat in the eight matches they have played so far in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

The Kohli-led side, who is still at the top of the ICC World Test Championship despite the first Test defeat, will surely look to end their tour of New Zealand with a win.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, will be keen to clinch the two-match Test series 2-0 after having completed a three-match ODI series whitewash against India.