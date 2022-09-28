NewsCricket
India Legends vs Australia Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-L vs AUS-L in Road Safety World Series T20 2022 semi-final match in India on TV and Online?

Here is all you need to know about India Legends vs Australia Legends in the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 semi-final match

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends are set to take Shane Watson's Australia Legends in the semi-final of the ongoing Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday (September 28). Both teams have had a fantastic campaign so far and India Legends are the only one of the two teams still unbeaten in the tournament. Meanwhile, AUS-L have only lost one game which was their opener so far in the tournament.

Match Details

India Legends vs Australia Legends

Road Safety World Series T20 2022

Date and Day: September 28, Wednesday

Venue: Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur

When will Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends (IND-L) and Bangladesh Legends (AUS-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Australia Legends will take place on September 28, Wednesday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 semi-final match India Legends (IND-L) vs Australia Legends (AUS-L) be played?

The match between India Legends and Australia Legends will be played at the Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 semi-final match India Legends (IND-L) vs Australia Legends (AUS-L) begin?

The semi-final match between India Legends and Australia Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IND-L) vs Australia Legends (AUS-L) match?

India Legends vs Australia Legends semi-final match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IND-L) vs Australia Legends (AUS-L) semi-final match?

India Legends vs Australia Legends semi-final match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Full Squads

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ravi Gaikwad

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Cameron White, Stuart Clark, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, George Horlin

