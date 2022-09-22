India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch IND-L vs ENG-L online and on TV?

Road Safety World Series 2022: Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar will be back in action tonight as India Legends led by him will be in action in Match 14 of the RSWS 2022 vs England Legends who are led by Ian Bell. India Legends have just 1 win from 3 matches so far. They started off the series with win vs South Africa Legends but their last 2 matches ended in No Result as they were washed out in Kanpur and Indore respectively. The crowd has not been able to see Sachin in full flow so far and the Dehradun edition will provide the team a good chance to watch their idol, the god of cricket Sachin, in action again.

Other Indian players to watch out for will be Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan as well as Suresh Raina. Raina has not got going in the tournament so far and the Thursday night game provides him yet another chance to showcase his power-hitting skills.

On the other hand, England Legends are looking for the first win of the season. They had started off their campaign with a loss vs Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. Their 2nd match vs South Africa Legends was washed out in Kanpur. They faced West Indies Legend and then lost that match as well by a big margin of 8 wickets. In the fourth clash of the season, they have a tough opponent in India Legends. Hopefully, they will be top open their account today.

Here's all you need to know about India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match, check below:

When will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Where will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match be played?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

At what time will India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match start?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 will be broadcast on Sports18.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The live streaming of the India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on Voot.