India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-L vs SL-L in Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Final in India on TV and Online?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 has found its finalists in India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. The highly-anticipated final between the two teams will be played here at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on October 1. India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final and qualified for the finals. While Sri Lanka Legends put up a disciplined effort to subdue West Indies Legends in the second semi-final and booked the final berth. It will be a repeat of the previous edition when these two teams locked horns with each other in the titular clash, and the hosts came out victorious in the end.

Talking about the mouthwatering final, which is also a repeat of last year's title match, Mr Deepak Chauhan, Brand Ambassador of RSWS said: "We couldn't have asked for a better final match of this wonderful tournament which is held primarily to save lives on the roads by creating awareness towards road safety in the country and around the world. The wonderful response that this tournament has received from the thousands of fans who have come to watch the Legends play is in itself a testimony that people are loving this tournament and we have at least taken a small step in the right direction of making the people aware about the importance of maintaining discipline on the road while driving. I wish both the India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends team all the best for the final."

Defending champions India Legends - who defeated Australia Legends in a high-scoring run chase in the first semi-final - have had different heroes in every game. Players have been rising to the occasion whenever needed and took the team home in some style so far in this season. They will be looking for another clinical show against an upbeat Sri Lankan side which is yet to taste a defeat in this season.

Its a repeat of the first season as the @India__Legends take on @LegendsSri! Shoutout to all the fans to come and support their favorite Legends for the mega finals! Book your tickets now on @bookmyshow ___#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #rsws #cricket #yehjunghailegendary #IndLvsSLL pic.twitter.com/cWhnNjs83f— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 30, 2022

India's batting department, including their inspirational skipper Sachin Tendulkar, possesses match winners like Naman Ojha, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, and Stuart Binny. The destructive all-rounder duo of the Pathan Brothers - Yusuf and Irfan - have been in phenomenal form with the bat, as well as the ball, which will send chills down the spine of opposition bowlers.

Here's all you need to know about final of Road Safety World Series 2022 between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends:

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and India Legends (IND-L) be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends will take place on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Will there be live streaming available for Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) final?

Sri Lanka Legends vs India Legends final will be streamed live on the Voot and JIOTV app and website.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

India Legends Predicted XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma