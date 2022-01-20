India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LIVE: When & where to watch Legends Cricket League Match No.1 India Mahrajas vs Asia Lions Live Streaming in India

India Maharajas will take on Asia Lions in Match No.1 of the Legends Cricket League (LCL) 2022. Retired legends like Shoaib Akhtar, Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi and many more will return to action tonight (January 20). The India Maharajas include all the retired Indian cricketers and look a very strong-side on paper. Asia Lions include legends from both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, It'll be a contest full of high-quality duels like Sehwag vs Akhtar, Yuvraj vs Murli and many more.

Where will the Legends Cricket League 2022 be held?

Legends Cricket League 2022 will take place in the Oman Cricket Stadium in Muscat.

What date and time India Maharajas vs Asia Lions will be played?

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions will be played on January 20th, 8:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch Legends Cricket League 2022 India Maharajas vs Asia Lions in India?

Fans can watch the Legends Cricket League 2022 Match India Maharajas vs Asia Lions on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.

Where can I Live-stream Legends Cricket League 2022 India Maharajas vs Asia Lions in India?

The Legends Cricket League 2022 match India Maharajas vs Asia Lions can be live-streamed on Sony LIV website and app.

India Maharajas vs. Asia Lions Squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan