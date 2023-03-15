India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IM vs WG LLC 2023 Match No 5 in Doha, 8PM IST, March 15

In match 5 of Legends League Cricket, India Maharajas will take on World Giants in what is expected to be a close-fought contest. After two back-to-back defeats, India Maharajas finally won their first game in the competition when they made short work of Asia Lions, led by Shahid Afridi, beating them by a massive margin of 10 wickets on Tuesday, March 14. With the win, India Maharajas ensured they were still in run to make it to the final of the tournament directly. In case you didn't know, the topper of the round-robin stage will make it the final and the remaining two teams will play in the eliminator.

Maharajas are currently at number 2 in the table despite just 1 win from 3 games. That is because their NRR (0.990) is better than World Giants (-1.100). Even Asia Lions, who hev 2 wins from 3 games, have a NRR of -0.498. If India Maharajas win today, they will jump to the top of the table with 4 points and a healthy NRR. And if tomorrow Asia Lions lose to World Giants, it is highly likely that Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas will make it to the final directly.

All eyes will be on the likes of Gambhir and Robin Uthappa. They put on 159-run stand for the opening wicket to chase down the target in just 12.3 overs.

IM vs WG: Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa (VC), Morne van Wyk

Batters: Gautam Gambhir (C), Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Paul Collingwood, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe, Monty Panesar

IM vs WG: Probable Playing XIs

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda

World Giants: Ricardo Powell, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Ross Taylor, Kevin O’Brien, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood