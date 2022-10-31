'India ne marwa diya': Shoaib Akhtar reacts after India's loss against South Africa, makes prediction for PAK vs SA match

Just like millions of Pakistani fans, former Pak pacer Shoaib Akhtar was also disappointed with India's loss against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup. South Africa's victory against India almost spoiled Pakistan's hope of making it into the semifinal as the team has already lost two out of three matches it played. In a YouTube video posted after India's defeat, Akhtar said that India spoiled Pakistan's chances.

"India ne marwa diya humein. Hamne khud khair hi apne aap ko marwa diya tha. Kyonki India ka koi kasoor nahi hai. Hum khele hi itna bura hai Pakistan ki hamne left this thing on brothers, I was wishing and hoping that India would come strong and hard.....India left us very disappointed....Now onwards, Pakistan's chances are very limited....But ab to ye lag raha hai South Africa humein bhi phenti lagane ko tayyar hoga," said Shoaib Akhtar. His remarks loosely translate that India's loss spoiled Pakistan's chances but it's not India but Pakistan is to blame for it as they played bad cricket. Akhtar remarked that South Africa seems ready even to beat Pakistan. He said that batting on these pitches is not easy.

"India disappointed us very much. Had their batters been more patient, then 150 would have been a winning total," said Akhtar. Earlier, Akhtar had remarked that even if India makes it to the semis, it will lose and return home just like Pakistan.

India lost to South Africa yesterday as its batters failed to score big except for Surya Kumar Yadav who smashed 68 off 40 balls to help India reach 133 for 9 in 20 overs. India's defence of a below-par total of 133 for 9 was always going to be a challenge. Arshdeep Singh did bowl another dream first spell but Aiden Markram (52 off 41 balls) and David Miller (59 not out off 46 balls), one of the best T20 finishers in the game, ensuring the target was achieved in 19.4 overs.

India will now face Bangladesh on November 2.