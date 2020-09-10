India opener Prithvi Shaw dating this actress? Instagram comments hint so

Young India opener Prithvi Shaw is considered by many as the next big thing in Indian cricket. While Shaw is yet to play many matches for Team India, he has already shown his talent in the matches which he has played for Team India so far. Shaw caught the attention of selectors after scoring superbly in junior cricket and then he led India to triumph in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup.

At 20, the right-handed Shaw is without doubt a talent for the future and it seems that he has now started to get the attention of the girls too. Shaw's recent activities on his Instagram shows that he is dating actress Prachi Singh.

Prachi is new to the glamour industry and she started her acting career from famous serial Udaan. The comments posted by Prachi on Shaw's Instagram posts clearly show that the two are more than friends.

Prachi has been constantly posting loved up comments on Shaw's posts and the Team India player is responding to Prachi by either liking her comments or replying to them.

Well, both Shaw and Prachi are yet to make anything official about their relationship status but it won't be wrong to say that there is a 'special' bond between the two youngsters.