Former India player Parthiv Patel thinks that the Indian team can try Yash Dayal in place of Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj for the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur which is set to be played from Friday. Just before the Test series started, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the workload management of their pacers will be supervised in between the packed schedule.

Earlier, the Indian team won the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai by a huge margin of 280 runs.

"This will be a great chance to see a left-armer. It has been a while since India had a left-arm seamer, so I feel if he gets the chance, it will be good. We will know. Yash Dayal has tremendous potential. So I don't think there is harm in trying," Parthiv Patel, who is an expert on JioCinema and Sports18 told ANI.

Parthiv also talked about the two youngsters, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. He feels that since Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have returned to the Playing XI, it is difficult for the youngsters to seal their places.

"I don't think Sarfaraz and Dhruv will make a comeback to the side. Rishabh has just made a comeback. Both of them are very very talented players and very much ready for Test cricket. But they will have to wait for their chances," Parthiv added.

Talking about the Indian team, they have already reached Kanpur to take part in the second Test against Bangladesh, starting from Friday, September 27.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.