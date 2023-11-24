India Pacer Navdeep Saini Marries Girlfriend Swati Asthana, Shares Wedding Pics

Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini married his long-time girlfriend Swati Asthana. He shard photos from the wedding on his Instagram account. Seeking blessing of his fans and elderly, Navdeep wrote, "With you, everyday is a day of love. Today, we decided on forever. Seeking all your blessings and love as we start a new chapter of our life." His good friends and cricketers Rahul Tewatia, Mohsin Khan, Umran Malik nd Arshdeep Singh congratulated the Indian pace sensation on wedding. Mohammed Siraj also posted congratulatory message while Ishan Kishan liked the post.

Check Navdeep and Swati's wedding photos below:

Going by Swati's Instagtram account, she is a fashion, travel and lifestyle Vlogger. She also has a Youtube channel where she posts her daily or travel Vlogs. Swati's Instagram bio reads as "Created by god, personified by you." She has over 80,000 followers on her Instagram page.

Coming to Navdeep, he belongs to Karnal in Haryana and is among the best fast bowlers in the country currently. However, injury has been a big concer for the pacer. He is 31 and still has some cricket left in him. Navdeep plays for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League and Delhi in domestic cricket. He has played all formats for India. His international debut was on August 3, 2019 when he played his first T20I vs West Indies. So far, in a short international career, Saini has played 2 Tests, 8 ODIs and 11 T20Is. He has 23 total wickets while Saini has also taken 23 wickets in 32 IPL matches.

Fair to say, Navdeep has not lived up to the hype of his pace bowling. He extracts a lot of pace off the pitch and consistently hits over 140 kph mark. However, his body does not cope well with the pressure of international cricket and we have seen him fall prey to injuries every now and then. Not to forget, Navdeep was part of the India squad that pulled off a 2-1 Test series win over Australia on the tour of 2020-21. India had lost the first Test by a big margin after being bundled out for just 36. From thereon, things only become worse for India as they continued to lose their key players.

Navdeep, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj who are not India's first-choice pacers filled in and did a great job. In one of the matches, Navdeep bowled with a leg injury. Hopefully, his international career will see a late bloom as the lady luck does its magic.