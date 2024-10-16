Advertisement
India - Pakistan To Resume Bilateral Cricket? Pak Journalist Makes Big Claim

 If this happens, then fans can once again witness India and Pakistan locking horns in a bilateral series.

Oct 16, 2024
The India vs Pakistan rivalry is one of the biggest sporting events in the history of cricket. Fans of both ends of the borders are equally crazy about the game. But because of terrorism chaos, India has stopped playing Pakistan in a bilateral series. Both India and Pakistan only play against each other in the ICC events.

But a piece of good news is likely coming in for the fans of both countries. As per Geonews, India has agreed to start the discussion on cricket resumption. If this happens, then fans can once again witness India and Pakistan locking horns in a bilateral series. However, there are no official confirmation either from the PCB or the BCCI. In fact, the respective governments are also yet to confirm any such development.

Pakistan has been trying a lot to resume cricket with India as it will have significant commercial value for the PCB. But, India had made it clear that it would engage with Pakistan only if it stopped carrying out terrorist activities across the border.

"The BCCI decided long ago that it will not play any bilateral matches with Pakistan until they stop terrorism. We will not resume our cricketing ties with Pakistan unless they stop carrying out attacks across the border or infiltration incidents," Anurag Thakur, a former BCCI president said.

"The Modi government has taken massive steps against terrorism. Terror incidents have come down in the last nine years. What has happened in Kashmir is unfortunate and very sad. We will give the terrorists a befitting reply," he said.

The last time when India and Pakistan took part in a bilateral series was back in 2012-13 amid strained ties. After that, both nations have only played against each other in ICC events and the Asia Cup. The last time when India visited Pakistan for a bilateral series was back in 2006.

