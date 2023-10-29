Did Team India Qualify & Is England Knocked Out Of Semifinals Race In Cricket World Cup 2023?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. With breathtaking moments, fierce rivalries, and surprising outcomes, the tournament has kept fans on the edge of their seats. After India thrashed England by 100 runs one of the most pressing questions on everyone's mind is, "Did Team India qualify for the semifinals, and has England been knocked out of the race?"

India are on at No.1 in the Points table in this world cup 2023.



THIS IS CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA ERA..!!#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HadiQVkeYn (@45Fan_Prathmesh) October 29, 2023

Dominant India Secures Semifinal Berth

When it comes to Team India, their performance in the World Cup 2023 has been nothing short of spectacular. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue have shown remarkable consistency and have secured their spot in the semifinals with six wins in as many matches.

India's unbeaten streak is a testament to their solid team effort, clinical batting performances, and exceptional bowling displays. Their dominance on the points table with 12 points is a clear indicator of their intention to clinch the World Cup for the third time. With a remarkable net run rate of +1.405, they are undoubtedly one of the favourites to win the tournament.

England's Shocking Exit

On the flip side of this high-octane tournament lies the defending champions, England. Hopes were high for the Three Lions to retain their title, but the reality has been quite different. England's campaign in the World Cup 2023 has been nothing short of disastrous, and their current position on the points table reflects their struggles.

With just 2 points from one win and five losses in six matches, England finds themselves at the bottom of the table. Their net run rate of -1.652 further emphasizes their woes. The defending champions have been outclassed by their opponents, and their chances of reaching the semifinals are virtually non-existent.

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 progresses, Team India's unwavering dominance is a testament to their championship credentials. With an unblemished record in the group stage, they have almost secured their spot in the semifinals and continue to be a force to be reckoned with. Conversely, England still has mathematical chance to qualify but their shocking exit from the race for the semifinals serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of cricket. Despite being the reigning champions, they have faltered in this tournament and are left searching for answers.