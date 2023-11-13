India’s Virender Sehwag And Diana Edulji And Sri Lankan Legend Aravinda de Silva Added To ICC Hall Of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed on Monday the latest cricketing icons that are to be inducted into the ICC ‘Hall of Fame’ as the Class of 2023. Following a voting process conducted among existing ‘Hall of Famers’, media representatives and senior executives from FICA and the ICC, three new names will be added to the prestigious list of legends that comprise the ICC Hall of Fame – Aravinda de Silva, Diana Edulji and Virender Sehwag.

The ICC Hall of Fame honours the greatest international cricketers throughout the long history of the sport, and the enduring legacies of de Silva, Edulji and Sehwag see them join as inductees number 110, 111 and 112 respectively. De Silva enjoyed a 19-year international career for Sri Lanka, notably playing a starring role in their memorable run to victory at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1996.

Sehwag was also a pivotal figure in the World Cup winning campaign for India in 2011, and his record-breaking career spanned 14 years and over 17,000 runs in international cricket. Edulji becomes the first Indian female inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame thanks to a 17-year international playing career and her pioneering role in establishing the most successful domestic team in Indian women’s cricket history.

As part of this year’s celebrations, the Class of 2023 will be inducted in a special on-field ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai during the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

“I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for inducting me with this honour. I feel extremely grateful for having spent a great part of my life doing what I loved most, ‘hitting the cricket ball’. I would also like to thank my family, friends, people I played with, and countless people who prayed for me selflessly,” Sehwag said in an ICC release.

Aravinda de Silva was the ‘Player of the Match’ in the semis and final in Sri Lanka’s World Cup-winning campaign in 1996. “I am filled with profound gratitude as I accept the immense honour of being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. This achievement is a tribute to the dedication, sacrifice, and love that have shaped my cricketing journey.

“My family, my parents, my sister, my wife and children are my anchor, and deserve the deepest thanks for their unwavering support and sacrifice, which have propelled me towards success. My friends, steadfast companions throughout my highs and lows, have been my pillars of strength. To my coaches, teachers, fans and supporters, your relentless belief in me has fuelled my drive to succeed. My mentors and captains have guided and inspired me, and my teammates have been my extended family on this incredible journey. To the ones I have played against, thank you for enriching my game.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the ICC, and the Hall of Fame voting committee for this extraordinary recognition. I share this honour with all who have stood by and shaped me. Thank you for being part of this remarkable journey,” De Silva said.

Edulji was a trailblazer who enjoyed a 17-year international career, and was arguably the first great female cricketer produced by India. A right-handed batter and slow left-arm bowler, only two women have taken more Test wickets, and none have bowled more deliveries.

She played in three ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups, captaining India in 1978 and 1993, taking 14 wickets in the latter tournament. She struck a half-century in just her second Test, and her best bowling figures were 6-64 against Australia at Delhi eight years later.

“At the outset, I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for having selected me to be inducted in the ICC Hall Of Fame 2023. It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian women's cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world. I am delighted to be considered for this award.

“It’s not only a proud moment for me, my family and friends but also for BCCI and Indian Women's Cricket,” Edulji said.