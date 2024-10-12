Sanju Samson Smashes 5 Sixes In An Over, Torments Bangladesh Bowlers In Third T20I - Watch

India’s explosive batter Sanju Samson was at his best in the ongoing third T20I against Bangladesh on Saturday, October 12 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Samson started the proceedings for India and went on to get his maiden century for India.

The wicketkeeper batter departed after making 111 runs from 47 balls. His knock was studded with 11 fours and 8 sixes. Apart from hitting a century, Samson did something that hogged all the limelight. The Kerala-based batter smashed five consecutive sixes in the 10th over of the match against Wrist spinner Rishad Hossain. Samson started the over with a dot ball and then went on to hit five maximums in the same over. Talking about the game, India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat first.

"Looks a good wicket and we said last game we wanted to bat first. Want to set a target and defend. Happy Dussehra everyone and good to see everyone at the ground even though we are 2-0 up.”

“It's important to follow good habits, sometimes you can get complacent after winning the series. We just want to give a lot of freedom to the person coming into bat despite the game situation," added India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Talking about the ongoing series, the Indian team outplayed Bangladesh in the first two matches and took a 2-0 lead. They will look to whitewash the visitors by winning the third and final game in Hyderabad.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.