हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kevin Pietersen

India should play at least 3 T20I's with Pakistan every year: Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Monday suggested that arch-rivals India and Pakistan should play every year in three T20Is at a neutral venue.

India should play at least 3 T20I&#039;s with Pakistan every year: Kevin Pietersen
Picture credit: Twitter, Mohammad Rizwan celebrating after defeating India

New Delhi: Kevin Pietersen's suggestion comes after India and Pakistan's T20 World Cup game on Sunday witnessed a viewership of more than 1 billion.

The former Three Lions captain also suggested that whoever wins the series, gets to take the prize money of USD 15 million."IDEA: India should play PAK every year in 3 T20s at a neutral venue over a 5 day period! 15 man squads, $15M purse for the winning team. Cities/countries/broadcasters would queue up to have that week every single year," tweeted Pietersen.

 

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings.

Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match. This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kevin PietersenVirat KohliIndia vs PakistanT20 World Cup 2021
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: Will Virat Kohli drop ‘out of form’ Suryakumar Yadav after India’s humiliating loss to Pakistan?

Must Watch

PT20M35S

Pm Modi hits out at the opposition in UP