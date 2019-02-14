India squad for home series against Australia to be announced in Mumbai tomorrow

MUMBAI: The All-India Senior Selection Committee is set to meet in Mumbai on Friday in order to pick the Indian cricket team for the upcoming series at home against Australia.

The meeting will be addressed by Amitabh Choudhary, who is the Acting Hon. Secretary of the BCCI, as well as MSK Prasad - the Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee.

India is all set to play two T20 Internationals and five ODIs, with the matches set to start from February 24.

The series is of great importance considering the fierce competition between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the specialist batsman as well as second wicketkeeper's role. Rohit Sharma is expected to be rested for the series.

While Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami seem to have cemented their spot in the pace department, there will be a contest between Khaleel Ahmed - the young Rajasthan speedster - and Saurashtra based bowler Jaydev Unandkat for the left-arm seamer's role.

Khaleel played for India during the recent series in Australia and New Zealand but looked like a work in progress who could be all at sea in a mega-event like the World Cup.

Unadkat, who has only sporadically played for India since his debut in 2010, is suddenly back in contention after a good Ranji Trophy season where he led Saurashtra to the final.

The bowler has matured with more variations and an increase in pace. He is also relatively more experienced, courtesy his stints in the IPL.

(With PTI inputs)