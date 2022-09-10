Harshal Patel out, RP Singh picks THIS spin-pace duo to make comeback in Team India for T20 World Cup - Check full squad

After a poor show at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 where Rohit Sharma's Team India managed to win just two out of the five matches, all eyes will be on the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled out take place in Australia in the month of October. India will announce their squad for the mega event on September 15 which is the deadline. Ahead of the squad announcement, many cricket experts are opening up on their final 15 for the T20 WC.

Insane bowling by @BhuviOfficial! Congratulations on taking 5 remarkable wickets, giving only 4 runs in 4 overs. Cheers to you!_#BhuvneshwarKumar #INDvsAFG #RPSwing pic.twitter.com/Zpc7cEVOl3 — R P Singh _____ ______ ____ (@rpsingh) September 8, 2022

Former India pacer RP Singh on Saturday finalised India's 15-member squad according to him. He picked Mohammed Shami in place of Harshal Patel in the final 15. As we all know, Shami has not played a single T20I for Team India since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, RP picked him in the T20 WC squad as the tournament will be held in Australia and Shami will get extra bounce there.

King Kohli is back & in what great form! This century was so well deserved @imVkohli_ The nation is going to be celebrating this for a long time now! __#ViratKohli #GOAT #RPSwing pic.twitter.com/jUUB63qvbe — R P Singh _____ ______ ____ (@rpsingh) September 8, 2022

RP also picked Kuldeep Yadav in place of Ravi Bishnoi or R Ashwin in his final 15. RP feels that Kuldeep can be very tricky in Australia. Kuldeep can extract extra bounce in Australia and can use long boundaries to his benefit.

India Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by RP Singh

Batsmen

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel

Bowlers

Mohammed Shami, Bhuvwaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav