Oct 02, 2022

India Squad for South Africa ODI Series: Sanju Samson fans express disappointment as Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa on Sunday. Sanju Samson who was the captain of the India A side against New Zealand A was expected to be named the vice-captain of the side, however, BCCI changed their plan at the last moment and announced Shreyas Iyer as the captain. Sanju is in the squad but the fans are not happy with the decision. Taking on Twitter, Sanju Samson fans expressed their disappointment.

India will take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series, starting October 6. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI, respectively, on October 9 and 11. Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the reserves named for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, will be the vice-captain with Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi the other players from the standby list to be named in the ODI team. The senior players of the current team like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli etc are playing in the three-match T20I series against South Africa and are now rested for the upcoming ODI series.

The Indian cricket team is expected to fly to Australia on October 6, before the ICC T20 World Cup, to attend a special preparation camp. For a training camp leading up to the T20 World Cup, the Indian side will fly out to Australia on October 6, two days after the T20I series against South Africa is over.

India squad against South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

